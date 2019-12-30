The biggest challenge ahead of Outlaw is to assert herself as the leader of the Philadelphia Police Department — not just a rubber stamp for the Fraternal Order of Police. Past commissioners have chafed at the idea that their disciplinary decisions are often appealed and reversed by binding arbitration. But that doesn’t mean that disciplinary actions shouldn’t be pursued when they are needed. Even if they are reversed in arbitration, it sends a strong message to every police officer — and the residents of Philadelphia — that the department does not tolerate misbehavior. The FOP might push back against you, Commissioner Outlaw, but right now, the people of Philadelphia — and this board — have your back.