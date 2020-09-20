Meanwhile, the pandemic’s devastation of budgets, including Philadelphia’s, required massive and hasty cuts to services and hikes in certain taxes with little public conversation. One of the significant changes to the $4.8 billion city budget was a retreat from a $19 million hike in the police budget following protests and calls to reform and defund the police. While the prompt response on the police budget was welcome, where is the plan for a more methodical and comprehensive public conversation about what we want from the police? A single budget cut should not be the end of the conversation about the shape and priorities of policing, but the beginning.