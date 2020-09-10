Unlike the half dozen competitions that preceded it, the process that concluded Wednesday with the selection of a New York developer was deliberative and driven by clear policy goals. That high-minded approach paid off (just not in the usual Philadelphia way). All four proposals submitted to the Delaware River Waterfront Corp. were well done — even the one from the 76ers — and the winning entry from the Durst Organization stood out. Durst was the only applicant to include architects of international stature on its team, the only one to bother crafting a proposal that didn’t demand hunks of public subsidies, the only one to think rationally about current market conditions. In choosing Durst, and in resisting the siren call of the 76ers and their politically influential minions, the city and DRWC demonstrated a true grown-up moment.