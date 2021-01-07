Nov. 27 — U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit upholds Brann’s rejection of the Trump campaign’s federal suit, saying the campaign did not have legal standing to challenge the administration of Pennsylvania’s election. But while it throws out the case on procedural grounds, Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, a Trump appointee, also addresses in his opinion the merits of the campaign’s claims of malfeasance and finds them lacking. “Calling an election unfair does not make it so,” he writes. “Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.” Kelly vows to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.