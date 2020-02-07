One important change is obvious: the Inspector General’s Office — first created in 1984 under Mayor Wilson Goode and whose mission is to root out corruption, fraud, and misconduct in city government — should be made permanent and independent. It now exists under an executive order, meaning its very existence depends on the pleasure of the mayor. In four years, it could disappear. More importantly, it now only has jurisdiction over the executive branch. Now is the moment to broaden that to include all of city government. That change is up to City Council to make — a move Council has resisted in the past. It’s hard to imagine a plausible excuse for Council to not take this seriously now.