The move may seem like a minor change, but in fact, it provides a rich opportunity for more scrutiny into the fines and fees that are imposed throughout other areas of government. That could have significant impact on the many people throughout the region who struggle to make ends meet -- even those who are not living in poverty. According to a new study conducted by University of Washington and commissioned by PathWaysPA, a Philadelphia family of four had to earn $70,000 in 2019 to meet a standard of self-sufficiency; 60% of Philadelphia households earn less than $60,000. When so many families start the year in the red, rethinking the impact of fees and fines is a wise move. Some examples: