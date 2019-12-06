This November, lawmakers finally took some action. One bill ended the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution in future cases. That will apply to cases in the future. The legislature passed two other bills — one increasing penalties for failure to report abuse, and another covering provisions of nondisclosure agreements between victims and institutions. But one critical bill that would have opened a window of two years in which victims of abuse could come forward and have their day in court, allowing them to sue their abusers or the institutions that aided a coverup, instead got passed as a proposed constitutional amendment — a process that effectively puts it in a slow-motion lane that will take at least two years to come to fruition — with the possibility it ends up nowhere.