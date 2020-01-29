According to federal prosecutors, Johnson was a part of a corrupt scheme to benefit himself, his wife Dawn Chavous, and two former Universal Company executives, Abdur Rahim Islam and Shahied Dawan. Specifically, the indictment alleges that Johnson used the tradition of councilmanic prerogative to benefit Islam and Dawan and their real estate holdings in his district through zoning and other support. In exchange for these considerations, prosecutors allege, Dawan and Islam paid Chavous more than $66,000 in a bogus contract with her consulting company for which she did very little work.