If the attack was carried by a foreign national who targeted Americans, it is hard to imagine a scenario in which Congress and the White House would not come together to respond — with swiftness and with no equivocation. But the enemy is us — a country stewing with hate that has done nothing in the face of an epidemic of mass shootings, not even the most modest gun control measures. The list of necessary controls, including universal background checks and a ban on high-capacity magazines, is familiar, but we must start with reinstating the federal assault weapons ban.