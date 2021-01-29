This is not the first story of a charismatic wunderkind claiming to disrupt the system who’s captivated grown-ups who should know better. Philly Fighting COVID did not raise billions, or even millions of dollars on the scale of WeWork CEO Adam Neumann or Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes — they were not paid for their services — but PFC was entrusted with the massive responsibility for vaccinating people in the midst of a deadly pandemic — one that has hit the elderly and people of color particularly hard. The image of 85- and 90-year-olds in tears unable to get vaccinated despite appointments, as one WHYY news account described, is haunting.