The controller’s report revealed new details on the use of tear gas, which police deployed three times in the spring — on May 31 in residential areas of Kensington and West Philadelphia, and on June 1 on I-676 in Center City, where protesters were trapped in a ravine, needing to scale a 10-foot fence to get away. Outlaw was on scene near 676 at the time, sitting in a parked SUV on an overpass, according to the report.