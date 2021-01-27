Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw sought to use tear gas during protests against police brutality last spring, even as Mayor Jim Kenney and at least one top police official expressed hesitation, according to an independent investigation commissioned by the city controller’s office.
The report released Wednesday portrays the city’s actions through early June as the most aggressive Philadelphia police response to civil unrest since the 1985 MOVE bombing. Police were initially caught flat-footed as protests materialized in late May, the result of a failure of leadership by top officials, the report says.
Controller Rebecca Rhynhart said the blame lies with Kenney for failing to protect the city and its residents.
“The ultimate responsibility for any city response lies with the mayor and he did not exercise the leadership that was necessary throughout the unrest,” Rhynhart said. “This lack of leadership and planning had cascading negative consequences.”
Ballard Spahr LLP and AT-RISK International, Inc., conducted the investigation, reviewing 1,700 documents and interviewing more than two dozen city officials, as well as civilians and officials on local university police forces.
In a statement Wednesday, city spokesperson Mike Dunn said the Kenney administration rejects Rhynhart’s “unsubstantiated claims that the Mayor and members of his Administration did not exercise ‘leadership.’”
“The Mayor, Managing Director, Police Commissioner, Fire Commissioner, City Solicitor, Chief of Staff and other top officials were quite literally at the table, working out of the Emergency Operations Center during the entire difficult period.” Dunn said. “The fact that the Controller chose to make such an inaccurate claim about dedicated public servants is repugnant, and its lack of accuracy certainly calls into question the veracity of her other claims.”
The Kenney administration released the findings of its own independent report last month, which found that police and city officials “were simply not prepared” for the large-scale protests that followed the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. Kenney said he accepted the criticism outlined in that report, which was completed by two different outside firms.
“I fully accept the criticisms in the report of how our administration conducted itself this past summer,” Kenney said in December of the report commissioned by his administration. He added that he believed the report “provides a comprehensive blueprint for long-lasting police and emergency response reform in the city.”
The controller’s report revealed new details on the use of tear gas, which police deployed three times in the spring — on May 31 in residential areas of Kensington and West Philadelphia, and on June 1 on I-676 in Center City, where protesters were trapped in a ravine, needing to scale a 10-foot fence to get away. Outlaw was on scene near 676 at the time, sitting in a parked SUV on an overpass, according to the report.
Two city officials told investigators Outlaw had also requested to use tear gas on May 30 in Center City after protests that began near City Hall devolved into unrest. That request was denied by top members of Kenney’s administration, and while Outlaw told investigators she didn’t recall making the request, she didn’t deny it.
The next day at about 12:30 p.m., before unrest began in West Philadelphia, Outlaw and top brass discussed using tear gas to control crowds in a meeting with SWAT. According to the report, a “senior longtime official with the Department” said he was opposed to using tear gas, as were previous police commissioners.
No officer interviewed by the investigators could recall a time since MOVE when SWAT was deployed to a protest or when tear gas was used to quell civil unrest. Philadelphia police in the 1980s used aggressive tactics against MOVE, the Black liberation group. In 1985, police dropped a bomb on its West Philadelphia compound, killing 11 and destroying dozens of homes.
During the May 31 meeting with SWAT, according to the report, Outlaw said she wasn’t opposed to tear gas and was familiar with chemical irritants. She approved their use against protesters in 2018 when she was police chief in Portland, Ore., a decision that drew national scrutiny.
At the end of the meeting, the report says, Outlaw, her driver, and other commanders were fitted for gas masks.
Outlaw told investigators she spoke with Kenney later that day, and that while he made clear was personally against using tear gas, it was up to her as commissioner. Outlaw, who was hired only six months prior, said she didn’t go back to Kenney after that for a go-ahead, the investigators wrote.
By 4:40 p.m., an officer on the ground in West Philadelphia — who was not identified — first requested authorization to use tear gas there, asking over police radio for “approval for a chemical dispersal of 52nd Street, just one block north of Market.”
A supervisor responded: “You’ve got the green light for that.”
Rhynhart said that authorization was only for tear gas deployment on one block: 52nd Street between Market and Chestnut streets. SWAT officers fired dozens of canisters of tear gas along a half-mile stretch for more than two hours at protesters, agitators, and bystanders.
Officers present near 52nd Street described the day as “chaotic.”
In July, Kenney defended the use of tear gas in West Philadelphia in an interview with The Inquirer, saying he feared for the lives of officers and residents. He then apologized in a written statement “for my own actions and for my delay in offering a substantive comment on what occurred that day.”
The report was also critical of the use of tear gas and rubber bullets on I-676 the next day, when police fired at protesters who spilled onto the highway and were largely peaceful.
Outlaw and Kenney initially defended the tactics, saying protesters were throwing projectiles as police, then reneged and apologized weeks later after the New York Times published a video compilation of footage from 676. Outlaw said after seeing the video that she was “extremely disturbed.”
She told investigators that while she instructed underlings to get her explicit permission before using tear gas, she learned officers deployed it in real time. The deputy commissioner who authorized the use of tear gas on 676, Dennis Wilson, was demoted.
The report calls on police to implement enhanced policies around the use of tear gas, ensuring it is deployed only extreme circumstances, like if an individual is barricaded and violent, and not as general crowd control. In October, City Council passed an ordinance banning police use of tear gas, pepper spray, and rubber bullets during “First Amendment activities.”
Rhynhart said she was not involved in the investigation itself. But in a cover letter released with the report and in a briefing with reporters, she said the most important takeaway was a need for “stronger leadership in charge.” She has frequently clashed with the Kenney administration since taking office in 2018. She is up for re-election this year, and is widely seen as a possible candidate for mayor in 2023.
This is a developing story and will be updated.