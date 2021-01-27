Most troubling though is Outlaw’s reliance on tear gas — a chemical weapon banned in warfare and not used in the city in 35 years. She gained notoriety for using it on protesters in Portland, prior to coming to Philadelphia. She conferred with Kenney on its use during the protests, who discouraged its use but left the decision to her. While one of her requests to use it was denied, tear gas was deployed two times – once in West Philadelphia and once that lead to the disastrous trapping of protesters on I-676. The controller’s report revealed that Outlaw witnessed this directly, parked on an overpass above the protests.