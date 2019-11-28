While it’s good news that a venerable publication perceives Philadelphia as a nice place to visit, the reality — whether people want to live here, and the quality of life for residents in neighborhoods well outside Center City’s bustling orbit — is far more important. The enthusiasms of travel writers also could prove to be a mixed blessing: Visitors who decide to go off the guided tour grid may get to know the city that 60,000 people leave annually, as well as the Philadelphia of grinding and, too often, life-extinguishing poverty, gun violence, and addiction.