Lynee Boney, 30, of Germantown Philadelphia, poses for a portrait outside in Center City on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Boney has a lawsuit open against her former employer, myDoc Urgent Care, who she says cut her hours from 40 to 5 per week after she got pregnant. "I was hurt," Boney said. "I was hurt and it just made me think about my future and that I have to plan better. It caused a lot of fall back for me and other people because they were taking care of me and my child."