New Jersey’s all-Democratic state government remained at odds with itself about tax breaks for developers during 2019 — the controversial Grow NJ and Economic Redevelopment and Growth programs expired in June and have yet to be replaced — and Gov. Phil Murphy and Senate President Steve Sweeney still can’t agree how to fix them and the bloated and broken system of which they are a part. Their competing reform proposals each have some merit, such as targeting incentives toward needy areas, such as ‘food deserts.’ But the sticking point remains the governor’s insistence on an annual $200 million cap on the entire program. Sweeney has dismissed this as a non-starter, but we see the cap as a sensible step in the right direction, though well short of a solution.