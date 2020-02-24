Catholic Social Services contends that the city violated its religious freedom and targeted the agency when it froze its contracts (which have since expired). If the Catholic Social Services argument prevails — the same one that two lower courts rejected — the court could give faith-based agencies the right to impose religious tests and requirements of prospective foster parents — or participants in any taxpayer-funded program rolled out by a faith-based agency. Why stop at same-sex and unmarried couples? Faith-based agencies could refuse to place children with couples who don’t attend church weekly, weren’t confirmed in their faith, or — God forbid — are of different faiths.