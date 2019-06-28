The summer recess means that some basics functions of city government are frozen. For example, because every sale of public land requires Council’s approval, Philadelphia can’t sell public land over the summer. Our city has 40,000 vacant properties, but we freeze sales every year for three months so that Council will get its full uninterrupted vacation. In New York City, City Council meets every other week to vote on bills. In the summer, they meet once a month, but still vote on bills — and land use decisions can move forward.