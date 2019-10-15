On Monday, The Inquirer’s Samantha Melamed reported that in 2019 vehicle stops made by police in Philadelphia have skyrocketed -- averaging 10,000 more stops every month compared to last year. The number of white drivers who are stopped by police has remained relatively stable since 2014 but, over the same time period, the number of black and Latino drivers who were stopped more than doubled. In total, the police have stopped more than 250,000 drivers already this year. About 75% of all stops and 80% of all searches involve blacks and Latinos. The vast majority of the stops do not recover contraband. In fact, the rate at which officers find contraband has declined-- which makes the increase in stops even more troubling.