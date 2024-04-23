Vote no on Philadelphia Ballot Question 1 | Endorsement

During Tuesday’s primary election, voters can only cast ballots in the primary races for the party in which they are registered. (Unfortunately, Pennsylvania does not have open primaries like some other states.) This board has for years called on elected officials to move to an open primary system that would allow all voters regardless of party affiliation to participate.

However, even independent voters can participate in Philadelphia’s ballot questions even though they are not registered to a party. Ballot questions typically seek to amend the city’s Home Rule Charter, which is akin to a constitution, and there is only one question in this year’s primary.

Question 1: No

Should the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to require the City to provide for the indemnification and defense of registered community organizations in connection with claims made against them arising directly out of their lawful participation in the City’s zoning variance process?

This question asks if the charter should be changed to indemnify and defend community organizations from legal claims arising out of their participation in city variance issues.

Essentially, the city wants taxpayers to cover the legal bills for registered community organizations (RCOs) if they get sued by developers when opposing proposed projects. This is a bad idea that was spearheaded by former City Council President Darrell L. Clarke and approved by City Council.

It would give community organizations a blank check to fight every proposed development project, leaving taxpayers on the hook for the legal bills. The Inquirer recommends voting NO on the ballot question.

Primary Day is today — Tuesday, April 23. That means it is time to vote.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mail-in ballots must also be returned by 8 p.m. You can find your polling place online at pavoterservices.pa.gov. The Inquirer has an interactive voters guide available at Inquirer.com/politics/election.

To help voters make their decisions, The Inquirer Editorial Board — which operates independently from the newsroom — interviewed candidates in several competitive primary races in the city and statewide. The board conducted independent research, reviewed the candidates' position statements, and discussed the strengths and weaknesses of the candidates before making its endorsements

Pa. Attorney General — Democrat

Eugene DePasquale

Pa. Attorney General — Republican

Dave Sunday

Pa. Auditor General — Democrat

Malcolm Kenyatta

3rd Congressional District — Democrat

Dwight Evans

Pa. House District 10 — Democrat

Sajda “Purple” Blackwell

Pa. House District 172 — Democrat

Sean Dougherty

Philadelphia Ballot Question

Question 1: No