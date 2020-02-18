Philly’s transportation experts believe that improving mass transit service is the most efficient way to move the most people in and out of and through Center City. Connect, the strategic transportation plan the city office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability released in 2018, calls for boosting bus ridership by 10 percent and increasing average bus speeds by 5 percent by 2025. The city should take advantage of the high degree of public interest in these issues and broadcast its progress. SEPTA is redesigning its bus network, and the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission and the Center City District have presented reports that collectively suggest that managing, let alone, decreasing, congestion in and around Center City will require faster and more frequent mass transit service, more bike-sharing, and smarter management of parking and traffic.