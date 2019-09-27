The Commissioners’ Office is not the only row office that has been embroiled in controversy. Last spring, Rochelle Bilal defeated Sheriff Jewell Williams in the primary, setting her up to be the next sheriff, as she is unopposed in the November election. Bilal ran on a platform of cleaning up the office, which is good considering that Williams has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women while the former sheriff, John Green, started a prison sentence on Monday after pleading guilty to taking $675,000 in bribes and kickbacks.