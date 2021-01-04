The report commissioned by Mayor Kenney to investigate the city’s chaotic, disorganized, and often violent handling of racial protests this summer is infuriating on a number of scores. Count one: The city released the report hours before Christmas Eve, one of the year’s biggest communications black holes. Count two: The findings of the 110-page report can be summed up thusly: “Here are all the mistakes that were made. Don’t make them again.”