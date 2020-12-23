The Philadelphia Police Department and city officials “were simply not prepared” for large-scale protests this summer after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police, leaving police short-staffed, lacking equipment, and without a suitable plan to respond to demonstrations that quickly grew in size and intensity and lasted several days, according to a review commissioned by Mayor Jim Kenney.
As a result, the review found, the Police Department’s initial planning mistakes had “cascading effects” as demonstrations spilled into areas including West Philadelphia and I-676, including “inordinate use of gas and other munitions” by police, and “at times excessive force against protesters.”
The 110-page report, released Wednesday afternoon, provides another accounting of a series of events that brought national attention to the city. For nearly three days starting May 30, demonstrations against police brutality quickly led to scenes of chaos and confusion, with officers deploying tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters and into a predominantly Black residential neighborhood; a commander arrested after being caught on video beating a protester; and police struggling to control crowds, as some people resorted to looting or property destruction.
Dozens of protesters and police officers were injured, the report says, and the events further damaged community trust in a city where public confidence in law enforcement has long been a challenge.
Even as the report said that police in other cities were similarly surprised by protests that turned more volatile than expected — and as it acknowledged that planning for events this year was more challenging due to the coronavirus pandemic — it was plain in its assessment that initial errors were key in the department’s overall response.
“The chaos and uncertainties over the first three days of the response, led to questionable uses of tear gas, and breakdowns in crowd management plans and tactics,” said the report, authored by CNA, a research organization, and the law firm Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP.
The report goes on to provide a host of operational recommendations, including enhanced training, better equipment, such as body-worn cameras, and renewed efforts to build community trust.
Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw did not provide an immediate reaction to the report, which the city commissioned in the wake of the demonstrations.
In June, they apologized for the use of tear gas against protesters on 676, calling it “unjustifiable” and admitting that they had offered incorrect and uncorroborated explanations for why officers had resorted to the tactic.
This is a developing story that will be updated.