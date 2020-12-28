The policies detail the duty of officers to de-escalate situations by verbal and other means; bolster the internal police as well as the public reporting requirements for incidents involving force; and require reviews of every use-of-force incident, not just those that spark a complaint. New Jersey law enforcement can still use deadly force, such as firearms or blows to the head, but only after officers have attempted to de-escalate matters, have offered the person opportunities to comply, and believe their own or another’s life, or physical safety, is in danger.