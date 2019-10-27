For voters, the series also should serve as a reminder that judges in Pennsylvania are elected, and there is an election coming up Nov. 5. It is notoriously difficult to evaluate judicial candidates, but the more visibility these races get, the greater the chance that judges reflecting our values will be elected. The Inquirer’s investigation shows the kind of data that we can prepare to evaluate judges up for retention. Even though most people under supervision don’t have Meek Mill’s powerful friends, they are left to rely on voters to send a message that judges who trap people under supervision in a life sentence should not be on the bench.