Ginsburg’s loss is monumental — and in the coming weeks the battle over filling her seat will also be massive. Though there are just over 40 days before the election, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has vowed that Trump’s nominee will get a vote on the Senate floor despite a refusal to grant even a hearing to Merrick Garland, whom President Barack Obama nominated in March 2016, on the grounds it was too soon before an election. Then McConnell said on election year nominations: “The American people are perfectly capable of having their say on this issue, so let’s give them a voice.”