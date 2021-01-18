President Donald Trump pretty much botched the job. But president-elect Joe Biden vows to unite the nation behind a focused plan to robustly fund — and finish — the fight against COVID-19. The $415 billion proposal he unveiled last week calls for vaccinating 100 million people during his first 100 days in office. He branded the federal effort so far as “a dismal failure.”
With the pandemic continuing to rage, and a more-contagious variant turning up across the country, the sense of urgency is deepening. But the pace of administering vaccines during a nationwide rollout focused on first immunizing health care professionals and nursing home residents has been far slower than the Trump administration’s rosy projections. It’s also too slow to achieve immunization levels needed for normal life to resume any time soon. And reports of vaccines being tossed in the trash in New York State or sitting unused in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as the Inquirer reported, hardly help bolster public confidence.
The federal government’s Operation Warp Speed did help accelerate development of the vaccines. But Trump’s failure to provide clear guidance to states and cities led to doses becoming available before local distribution and inoculation systems were fully prepared. Cash-strapped state and local health departments in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Philadelphia have struggled to ramp up their capacity to get vaccine shots into people’s arms — a process far more logistically complex and labor-intensive than providing flu shots.
Like the federal government, public health agencies, health care institutions, and community partners must collectively do a better job. A New York Times analysis finds Pennsylvania and New Jersey each have immunized only about 3% of their populations, putting them behind more than half the other states.
Encouragingly, Philadelphia, one of a number of large cities handling its own distribution, has been outperforming New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Houston, according to an Inquirer analysis.
There is more good news: The quantity of available vaccine is expected to nearly double within the next few weeks after an earlier Biden proposal — initially dismissed by HHS Secretary Alex Azar — was adopted by the Trump administration. The shift means the federal government will no longer stockpile and instead will release what were intended to be second doses of the vaccines.
This change in federal policy led New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to announce this week that state residents 65 and over, or with high-risk conditions, are eligible to make vaccination appointments with their health care providers, or with ”mega-sites” being opened statewide. Philadelphia plans to expand vaccination eligibility to include people over 75 or with high-risk conditions. The city also is working to bring vaccines and vaccine education to communities of color hard hit by the pandemic — and where hesitancy about vaccinations is not uncommon.
For nearly a year, the prospect of a coronavirus vaccine has been the single ray of hope for those devastated by the pandemic’s destruction of lives, businesses, and livelihoods. Now that it’s here, the failure to deliver it to the majority of Americans quickly and efficiently has doubled down on this public health tragedy. Biden’s plan renews the hope that this nightmare may end soon.