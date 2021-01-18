With the pandemic continuing to rage, and a more-contagious variant turning up across the country, the sense of urgency is deepening. But the pace of administering vaccines during a nationwide rollout focused on first immunizing health care professionals and nursing home residents has been far slower than the Trump administration’s rosy projections. It’s also too slow to achieve immunization levels needed for normal life to resume any time soon. And reports of vaccines being tossed in the trash in New York State or sitting unused in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as the Inquirer reported, hardly help bolster public confidence.