Experts said better planning at the federal level, including stronger guidance for states and more funding, could have improved the rollout. Leaving so much up to the states — as the Trump administration has done since the beginning of the pandemic — has “resulted in a pluperfect disaster,” said William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, because each state has been free to develop its own distribution priorities, some wildly different from others. Meeting such varied demands creates logistical nightmares, he said.