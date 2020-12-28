Nursing homes have largely had to create their own plans to keep track of people who have received a first dose, Bernett said, receiving little guidance from state or federal health officials in a process that is already turning into a logistical mess. Health officials said for months that the record keeping needed to ensure people get their second doses, and receive the right dose of the two vaccines available, will be one of the most complicated aspects of vaccination. Local and state health officials have described vaccination distribution planning as a work in progress, and have said uncertainty over how many doses will be available even just a week from now has complicated efforts.