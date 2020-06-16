Workers in LGBT-friendly states such as New Jersey, where sexual orientation has been a protected class since 1991 and gender identity since 2006, may feel less impacted by Monday’s Supreme Court ruling. But in states like Pennsylvania, which pioneered some protections in 1975 but has since lagged, LGBT people should be able to breathe a lot easier in the workplace. An unfair burden has been lifted. And a court some see as hopelessly divided along ideological lines has found a way to find a majority and move forward.