Like the state, the City of Philadelphia also suspended its Right-to-Know operations. The city is required to respond to requests within five business days, with an allowance of a 30-day extension for specific reasons. Since mid-March, these deadlines have been suspended for all requests. According to the Mayor’s Office, the city still continues to process requests. The speed depends on the department and where they are in their phasing back to full capacity. And while some requests, such as for email communication, can be processed virtually, the Mayor’s Office says they require in-person legal review.