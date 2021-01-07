Wednesday’s assault, over two hundred years later, was more insidious since it came from within. Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in his name. Incited by an earlier rally when Trump declared he would “never concede,” some breached the Capitol building, disrupting Congress’ constitutional duty of certifying the electoral college results. The stunning scene was one of the darkest days for our republic’s democracy, when the so-called president incited violence toward the country and government that he is entrusted to lead. Then again, the country and the government are not truly his; they are just props in his deluded and lie-fueled reality show.