”We have a weak, pathetic individual sitting at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” Ramsey told The Inquirer on Wednesday afternoon, as the situation between Capitol police and Trump supporters remained volatile. “I won’t even call him president. He’s sad, pitiful. He’s a loser. I knew he would be bad. I had no idea he’d be this damn bad. It’s just so embarrassing. So terrible — so embarrassing on so many levels. This is the United States of America.”