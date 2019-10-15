One needn’t be an anti-smoking or anti-weed zealot to be concerned about the apparent dangers of vaping electronic cigarette cartridges that have been illicitly modified to deliver THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. The unregulated addition of THC oils, as well as additives found to be toxic, to the liquid inside commercially manufactured or underground cartridges has been associated with many of the 30 deaths and 1,300 cases of lung injuries nationwide, including many among young people. Fatalities include a Pennsylvania resident and a woman in Northern New Jersey; the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to use any THC-infused vaping product, especially those purchased on the street.