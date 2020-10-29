Lately there’s been a raft of op-eds and social media posts with titles like “Will you leave the country if Trump is re-elected?” Even some of my friends are raising the subject, usually, but not always, as a sick joke. That option of self-exile is largely limited to the young or those with money, and in the time of COVID-19 most countries aren’t welcoming Americans. But the mere fact that the question is out there gets under my skin.