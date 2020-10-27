The people of Philadelphia have every right to be mad. I am furious over what happened on Locust Street after Wallace’s mother had called 911 over a disturbance in which her son was brandishing that knife. Like most American cities, Philadelphia didn’t dispatch trained mental-health specialists to such a scene, but two armed police officers. When the cops approached with guns drawn, according to family members and witnesses who spoke with my Inquirer colleagues, Wallace ran and his mother screamed yelling something along the lines of, “Don’t shoot him, he’s gonna put it down, we know him!” Instead, evidence on the scene and a video suggest the two officers fired at least a dozen times, killing Wallace. The senseless shooting and the subsequent unrest are a reminder that Philadelphia and America have done next to nothing to respond to the massive protest movement that erupted this spring after Minneapolis police kneeled on George Floyd’s neck and killed him. If Mayor Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and other Philadelphia leaders cannot rapidly change our broken ways of public safety, there will be no justice — and, thus, no peace.