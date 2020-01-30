Another element missing in the debates over free college and forgiven student debt are the notions of value and hard work rather than cost and subsidy. There is an obvious principle, best encapsulated by psychiatrist and Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl in Man’s Search for Meaning, that the greatest human accomplishment comes from striving, overcoming and sacrificing towards a goal. It is this striving that gives higher education its value and which politicians like Warren and Sanders are now undercutting in order to make things easy.