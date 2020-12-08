From Georgia to Pennsylvania to Michigan and beyond, death threats to election officials and ordinary election workers have escalated, egged on by Trump’s false claims at rallies and on Twitter. (Such threats, often calling for “traitors” to be hung, or depicting a noose, have trickled down to reporters, as in the email I and a colleague received that railed: “Both of you should be tried and hung … when you least expect it.”) One Trump lawyer, Joe diGenova, called for the former top U.S. cybersecurity official, Chris Krebs, to be shot.