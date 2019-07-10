Or there’s the rule about never splitting infinitives: My high school English papers were inked in red with notes about not separating the to from its infinitive verb, as in, “to boldly go where no man has gone before.” But why is that a rule? Because the infinitive form (“to go”) of any verb is just one word … in Latin. The thinking goes: Because you can’t split up a single word in Latin, you shouldn’t be able to do so in English. Which, of course, is asinine. Splitting the infinitive is often the more precise and concise — and therefore preferable — construction.