These authors didn’t like the book — or even the idea of it — for reasons explored in many fine essays, starting with Myriam Gurba’s scorched-earth critique of the fictionalized story about the Mexican migrant experience by a writer who identified as white until she recently trotted out her Puerto Rican abuelita. The book, Gurba wrote, belonged to “the great American tradition of … appropriating genius works by people of color; slapping a coat of mayonesa on them to make palatable to taste buds estados-unidenses; and repackaging them for mass racially ‘color-blind’ consumption.” And then there was the piece by Los Angeles Times’ Esmeralda Bermudez whose family fled by foot and bus from El Salvador where right-wing death squads killed and tortured thousands, including several of her relatives.