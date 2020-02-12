U.S. and international aid agencies are scrambling to get humanitarian assistance across the Turkish-Syrian border in the dead of winter. Sheltering in tents, cars, mosques, and schools, many of these refugees had previously fled their homes in rebel-held cities and towns besieged by Syrian government forces. Now they have come to the end of the road, as the Syrian regime seeks to retake the northwestern province of Idlib, one of the last rebel-held areas.