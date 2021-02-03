But in most word analysis, while the dictionary is a great place to start, it’s a terrible place to stop. Impeachment is a legal proceeding, so we have to consider legal definitions … and there are a lot of them. Each time incite comes up in a law case, its usage creates a legal precedent and definition that someone can later rely on. These definitions number in the thousands, each with varying shades of specificity. Lawyers even have their own legal dictionaries. In one of them, Bouvier Law Dictionary, the definition of incitement goes on for nearly 900 words, and includes references to the Ku Klux Klan, proletarian dictatorship, and Hustler Magazine.