Not only do we want real jobs in exchange for our votes. We also want cabinet positions. That means putting Black people in positions where they will not only decide on policy, but also carry it out. I’m excited to see Linda Thomas-Greenfield tapped to become the United Nations Ambassador. A Black woman who’s spent 35 years in the foreign service, she is more than qualified to occupy that position. I am elated that Kamala Harris, a Black woman of South Asian descent, is the Vice President-elect.