The presence of these dynamic women in key positions is a plus, but we’ve seen Black folks in big jobs before. This time must be different. We must see systemic change that lifts more Black people out of poverty and provides us with equal opportunity. We must witness the dismantling of the legal and political mechanisms that continue to fuel white supremacy. We must see the Democratic party go beyond talking about racial justice. We must actually see them do something to prove, once and for all, that Black lives matter beyond Election Day.