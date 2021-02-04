Beijing has made huge loans across Asia and into Europe as part of its Belt and Road Initiative aimed at building the infrastructure to link China and the world. Although many developing countries are becoming nervous at their level of debt to China, few can resist the temptation to take loans they cannot obtain elsewhere. As the former president of Kyrgyzstan, Roza Otunbayeva, once told me in an interview, speaking about Chinese loans for roads and rail networks, “Where else can we get this money at 2%?”