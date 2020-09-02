To illustrate the word-choice problem, witness the clumsiness of the first sentence of this column: “decision by professional sports players to not play their scheduled games” — one word would be better, no? And readers are curious: Lookups for boycott and strike on Merriam-Webster’s online dictionary spiked 2,800% last week. The Bucks and others called it a boycott, but Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, among others, made a point of calling it a strike, not a boycott, in order to emphasize the players’ status as employees of their respective leagues.