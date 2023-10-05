From the moment a female motorist emerged from her car Sunday evening and literally stared down the barrel of a gun being wielded by a motorcyclist who smashed the rear window of her car, my curiosity was piqued. Who was this brave woman who didn’t back down even after a pistol was pointed in her face?

If you’ve seen the viral video, then you too were probably struck by the way she advanced on the biker who, second earlier, had jumped on the trunk of her car and shattered the back window while two small children were in the backseat.

When Nikki Bullock, 23, opened the driver’s side door and fearlessly confronted the biker, he stuck a gun in her face. When she didn’t back away, the man head-butted her with his helmet, but that didn’t stop her, either. Instead, she pushed him back — at one point knocking his ride over — before he got back on it and rode away.

It was all caught on video.

The unbelievable scene has struck a nerve with Philadelphians. I suspect part of the interest stems from how fed up we are about dirt bikes and ATVs swarming city streets and creating the kind of havoc that took place Sunday night. I got stuck in the middle of a cluster of motorcycles myself not too long ago while driving along Broad Street, and know nerve-wracking it feels like to be surrounded by dozens of bikers wilding out.

Bullock could have been killed. And not one of the men riding dirt bikes or motorcycles that surrounded her car came to her aid to prevent what could have been a calamity. Not one.

Shame on all of them.

At great risk to her own personal safety, Bullock showed more heart than all of them combined. Granted, I don’t advise that anyone do what she did, but she’s my new ‘shero’.

The more I watched that now viral video, the more questions I had. Who was she? Why had she behaved so courageously?

I caught up with Bullock by telephone Wednesday evening and we talked about the events of that awful evening, how moved she is by all the donations from total strangers that have been pouring in, and the plans she has for her future.

“It is relieving that he is in police custody,” she said of her attacker.

Bullock said she didn’t think twice about getting out from behind the wheel and confronting the man who shattered her window. “You’re reacting off of emotion,” she told me.

Authorities arrested Cody Heron, 26, from the Frankford section of Philadelphia, and charged him with multiple counts of aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, and related crimes for destroying Bullock’s car’s windshield and headbutting her. Bail was set at $5 million.

“It could have went way worse,” Bullock told me. “It could have been a murder charge. It could have been a video of me dying.”

Thankfully, it wasn’t.

She and her girlfriend Alexis, whose last name is being withheld to protect her privacy, are grateful for the outpouring of money and gifts they have been getting from strangers. A good Samaritan — a.k.a. Otto Glass Repair — offered to fix the car’s window. Thomas Montgomery Jr., the owner of The Wiz Cafe in North Philly, helped pay for what needed to be done and also treated the family to Fruity Pebbles French toast for breakfast while their car was getting repaired. Other strangers, who found her account information online, have been donating to her Venmo and CashApp accounts. (They did not set up a GoFundMe.)

The couple told me they are beyond grateful for the outpouring. It will come in handy since they have decided to replace the red 2012 Ford Fusion that was wrecked that night to avoid being recognized. “The entire world knows what the car looks like,” Alexis pointed out. “The entire world has the license plate. We feel as if the car is marked and that’s it’s not safe to drive around with both of the kids in. We have already had people messaging us, hate messages here and there.”

Bullock, who works for an Amazon fulfillment center, had been making deliveries for Uber Eats when she said Heron hit the side of her car near City Hall and the two of them exchanged words. At one point, she said the attacker lifted his shirt to reveal a gun in his waistband.

“The only reason he didn’t shoot it through the car, is there was another guy who was on four-wheeler... [who said] ‘Oh, you’ve got a little girl in the car. You’re lucky you’ve got a little girl in the car,’” Bullock recalled.

The suspect disappeared briefly from view and the next thing the women knew he was standing on the rear of their vehicle and breaking through the rear window just above the backseat where their two children, ages 5 and 2, were. “The only thing that kept the glass from falling all over both of my children was the tint that was on the inner part of the back window,” Alexis recalled. “It held all of the glass together so none of the glass really touched them. My daughter had a few little pieces of glass that were on the top of her hair. There was a piece down the back of her shirt. But neither one of them got hurt at all.”

As Bullock emerged from the vehicle and confronted their attacker, Alexis’ attention was focused on her children. “My main focus was getting them out of the car,” she told me. By the grace of God, neither child was injured.

Tears came to my eyes as Alexis described how a kind-hearted employee at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, who had watched the scene unfold, beckoned them over and offered to let them wait inside until Alexis’ sister arrived.

Back at home, neither of them got much sleep that first night because they were reliving the traumatic experience and ruminating on what might have happened to them and their kids. “Growing up in Philly, it’s not easy. It’s not the first time that either one of us has seen a gun,” said Alexis, the children’s birth mother. “The only thing that was in the back of our minds was that we had two babies in the back seat.”

The couple has been together for a year and recently moved to Delaware County. Bullock, a mechanic and a 2018 graduate of Philadelphia Electrical and Technology Charter High School, has nothing against dirt bikers and motorcycles, and actually dreams of one day becoming a Dodge dealership technician. “That’s down my alley, fast cars, bikes, all of that,” Bullock told me. “It’s just: Be respectful of the law when you’re riding with other motor vehicles.”