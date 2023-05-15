Your mayoral pick probably won’t win. Now what?

Of two things I am certain even before Tuesday’s votes are counted.

With so many competing camps full of fervent supporters, there’s bound to be a lot of unhappy people after the primary election results are announced.

And, however unhappy they might be — because their top pick didn’t win, because how could anyone have voted for that loser — they better get over it, and fast.

We here, in what too often resembles a City of Brotherly Brutality and Sisterly Surliness, don’t have the luxury to waste a lot of time on disappointment or dashed hopes — not if we have any shot of turning our city around.

If we’re going to ever begin to stop the bleeding on our city streets, to lift our fellow neighbors out of poverty and despair, to give our students the educations they have long deserved, and to wash away the thick layer of apathy that has settled over our city, we’re going to need all hands on deck. And that means every last one of us is doing our part.

To be clear, that does not mean you have to love whoever wins the Democratic primary or November’s election (and, in Philly, that person is probably one and the same). You don’t even have to like them. We all just have to commit to working with whomever we get — for our sake, not theirs.

That does not in any way, shape, or form mean cosigning everything the next mayor does. It means holding them accountable every day of their administration by staying engaged — by reminding whoever wins the privilege of leading our city of everything they promised when they were after the top job. And we should never, ever accept less, even if they were your pick — especially if they were your pick.

But, fellow Philadelphians, it also means holding ourselves accountable. And that means not checking out because I didn’t vote for them, or because nothing ever changes anyway — or whatever disaffected drivel we might want to espouse to distance ourselves from the messy and chaotic world around us.

I get it: Our country and our city are often exhausting daily examples of civic failure.

But not engaging is not a choice. It’s a cop-out. It’s a way of absolving yourself of your responsibility as a member of society. So grow up, all you rebels without a cause.

Here’s our reality: Despite the large pool of Democratic mayoral hopefuls, there was no perfect candidate, not even close.

Every single one has their fair share of baggage and come November, one of them is likely going to be rolling into City Hall, whether we like it or not.

But as far as I can tell, none of them are straight-up fascists trying to dismantle democracy — our city can’t afford a local version of Donald Trump any more than our nation needs a rerun of the original — so we can work with that.

And we must work with them, not so much for the success of an individual politician or administration, but for the success of the city so many of us love.

Speaking of love, throughout the long campaign, every single one of the candidates declared their deep adoration and commitment to the city they either grew up in or chose as their home.

And to that, I say “awesome,” because while imperfect, this was a pretty talented field with a lot to offer the city. Even in defeat, they can all still prove their love.

You hear that, mayoral hopefuls? Scream and sulk if you must when you lose — and then put yourself back to work for your city in whatever way you can. I mean, if you were willing to give your all to Philadelphia when you were after the top job, surely you’ll remain committed as a regular shmegular resident, right?

Philadelphia needs every one of you. (And that includes some who tapped out before the end of the race.)

It needs Allan Domb’s detailed plans for development and engaging with business.

It needs Cherelle Parker’s experience in state and local government and connection with city residents.

It needs Rebecca Rhynhart’s budget acumen and fiscal vision.

It needs Maria Quiñones Sánchez’s wonkiness and get-stuff-done attitude.

It needs Helen Gym’s passion for issues of equity and social justice.

It needs Jeff Brown’s entrepreneurial know-how.

It needs Derek Green’s reserved and reflective leadership. (I wouldn’t be mad at seeing more of his extroverted alter-ego, Sterling, either.)

It needs James DeLeon’s institutional knowledge of the courts, and Amen Brown’s potential, however problematic his present may be. Brown was nowhere near ready to run for mayor — but I want to see more young Black men involved in all aspects of our city government.

So, buckle up.

We’re in the home stretch of finally learning who will likely be Philadelphia’s 100th mayor.

Celebrate, if it ends up being your choice. Curse the political gods if it isn’t — and then let’s all get ready to go to work.