Gun violence was raging before she arrived; some had unrealistically pinned their hopes on her to come in and fix the situation. Outlaw hadn’t even settled in her new home when Philadelphia went into lockdown to try and stem the spread of the coronavirus. She had barely been in her job a month before tragedy struck when one of her officers, Cpl. James O’Connor IV, was killed in the line of duty. Meanwhile, people were critiquing her moves or lack of them — as I also did — when I wrote about the low profile she was keeping.