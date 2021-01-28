Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will respond Thursday morning to an independent investigation released this week that portrayed the city’s actions in response to racial justice protests last year as the most aggressive in decades.
Outlaw will take questions from the media at 11 a.m. at police headquarters.
The report, which was released Wednesday, was commissioned by the city controller and conducted by two independent firms. It revealed new details about Outlaw’s decision-making process and actions during three days of civil unrest in late May and early June last year, including that she sought to use tear gas against protesters even as Mayor Jim Kenney and at least one other top police official hesitated.
In addition, the report offered new information showing Outlaw was on scene at critical moments and either observed without taking command, or left as the situation escalated. According to the report, she told investigators she was on scene, sitting in a parked SUV on an overpass when hundreds of protesters took over I-676 on June 1.
Outlaw told investigators she and then-deputy commissioner Dennis Wilson discussed using tear gas to disperse the crowd, but said she told him to call her before he gave final approval. That didn’t happen, according to Outlaw. Officers bombarded protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets as they climbed up a ravine and needed to scale a 10-foot fence to escape.
The report also detailed a meeting that took place the day before, on May 31, when Outlaw met with top brass and discussed using tear gas to quell civil unrest.
Hours later, crowds gathered in West Philadelphia, and people began burglarizing stores and setting fire to police vehicles. Outlaw authorized police to use tear gas on 52nd Street, between Market and Chestnut, a one-block area. SWAT officers indiscriminately sprayed tear gas over a half-mile stretch for more than two hours, with residents of the majority-Black neighborhood reporting that the chemical was seeping into their homes.
In a statement released Wednesday evening, Outlaw said the decision to use tear gas “was not predetermined ahead of the initial demonstration.” She said the controller seemed to “politicize” the police response, and said the report — which said city leadership failed to appropriately plan for the unrest — didn’t acknowledge that “previous protests which took place within the city were not of the scale seen during the summer of 2020.”
She also said the report failed to acknowledge that dozens of police officers sustained injuries during the unrest.
Outlaw continued in the statement, saying that the department is “a learning organization and reports such as these provide us with an opportunity to gain a better understanding of previous shortcomings.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.